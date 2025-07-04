Japan Upper House Poll Giving Constraints on Trade Talks: Bessent

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 3 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC Thursday that this month's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, is placing major constraints on Tokyo's trade negotiations with Washington.

"They are in a tight spot right now," Bessent said in an interview with the U.S. broadcaster. "They have an Upper House election on July 20, which I think gives them a lot of domestic constraints in terms of doing a deal."

With the Japanese government seeking to avoid offering major concessions in trade talks ahead of the poll, it is uncertain whether a deal can be reached by the July 9 end of the 90-day pause on higher reciprocal tariff rates.

"We'll see where the Japanese deal goes," Bessent said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that reaching an agreement with Japan would be difficult, arguing that Tokyo should expand imports of U.S. goods such as crude oil.

