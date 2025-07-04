Overseas Voting for Japan Upper House Election Begins

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Beijing/Taipei, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Voting for the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, started for Japanese nationals abroad on Friday.

Voting began at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, at 9:30 a.m. Friday Japan time, following Thursday's start of the official campaign period for the election.

"I'd like to see stability in the (Japanese) government, given that tariff negotiations are ongoing with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and the global situation is unstable," said Naoya Maeda, a 27-year-old graduate student living in the South Korean capital.

Maeda, who is originally from the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima, said that he cast his vote "in hopes that the cooperative relationship between Japan and South Korea will be maintained."

"We hope people will take advantage of this opportunity to participate in politics," an official at the embassy said.

