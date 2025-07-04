Japan Eyes “Golden Share” as Condition for Aid to Rapidus
Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry ministry on Friday announced a plan for the government to hold a veto-wielding “golden share” in exchange for its financial aid to companies such as Rapidus Corp., which aims to realize domestic production of next-generation semiconductors.
Golden shares in these companies will be held by the Information-Technology Promotion Agency, or IPA, an independent administrative agency under the industry ministry.
The details of golden shares will be drawn up by companies and then screened by the ministry.
