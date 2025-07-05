2025 POLLS: Debates on Disaster Management Lacking Momentum

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--While Japan is set to hold a House of Councillors election on July 20, debates among political parties on how to strengthen the country's disaster resilience are sluggish as there is no major difference between the ruling and opposition sides in this field.

A recent series of calamities are making it urgent for the country to beef up measures to reduce damage once major disasters strike.

A powerful earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, in January 2024 highlighted problems facing rural and mountainous areas with limited access and communities with many elderly people and declining populations.

Major political parties included in their campaign pledges for the Upper House election measures to strengthen disaster response and address aging infrastructure.

Still, references are scarce regarding Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's signature project to establish a disaster management agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]