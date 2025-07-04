Japan's GPIF Logs 1.7-T.-Yen Profit in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund said Friday that it posted an investment profit of 1,733.4 billion yen in fiscal 2024, thanks mainly to gains on foreign stocks, marking the fifth consecutive year of surplus.

On the other hand, investments in domestic bonds were sluggish, due to an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]