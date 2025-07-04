13 Residents Evacuate Quake-Hit Remote Island in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, July 4 (Jiji Press)--The first group of evacuees from Akusekijima arrived at a port in Kagoshima, a city in southwestern Japan, on Friday following a series of earthquakes that have rattled their remote island in recent weeks.

The 13 evacuees, aged 0 to 80, are set to stay at hotels in Kagoshima for about a week.

Mika Arikawa, 50, one of the evacuees, said, "I couldn't sleep at night because of anxiety due to continuing earthquakes on the island." She said, "I feel relieved because I seem to be able to sleep well."

The second group of evacuees are scheduled to leave the island Sunday morning, Genichiro Kubo, mayor of the village of Toshima, which includes Akusekijima, told a press conference.

As of Friday afternoon, the Tokara island chain, which includes Akusekijima, had been hit by more than 1,200 quakes strong enough to be felt since June 21. The island experienced the strongest on Thursday, which measured lower 6, the third highest on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.

