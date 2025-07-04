Japan Individual Shareholders Hit Record High in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--The total number of individual shareholders in companies listed on four stock exchanges in Japan increased by 9.14 million from the previous year to a record 83.59 million in fiscal 2024, the Tokyo Stock Exchange said Friday.

The total number rose for the 11th consecutive year as more people expanded their stock portfolios, due partly to the launch of the country's new NISA tax-exempt program for small-lot investors in January 2024.

Also, the actual number of individual investors, excluding overlaps, increased by 740,000 to 15.99 million.

Companies that conducted stock splits saw their shareholder numbers increase by a total of by 2.67 million. Among them, SoftBank Corp.'s shareholder count surged by 490,000, and Seven & i Holdings Co.'s expanded by 140,000.

"The trend of investing in various stocks is expected to continue," a TSE official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]