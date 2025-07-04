Japan, S. Korea National Security Advisers Confirm Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 4 (Jiji Press)--The national security advisers of the Japanese and South Korean governments met in Seoul on Friday and agreed to maintain close communication, according to the South Korean presidential office.

During the meeting, Japan's Masataka Okano and South Korea's Wi Sung-Lac discussed the development of relations between their countries, as well as regional and international issues, including those related to North Korea.

They may have also discussed continuing so-called shuttle diplomacy, or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has expressed his eagerness to visit Japan soon.

According to the Japanese government, the South Korean side confirmed its support for Japan's efforts to resolve the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]