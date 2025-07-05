Locker-to-Hotel Luggage Delivery Service Expanding in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 5 (Jiji Press)--A luggage delivery service from train station lockers to hotels is expanding in Japan.

The service allows users to leave their luggage in lockers and have them delivered on the same day to the hotels they are staying.

Last year, West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, and Osaka Metro Co. launched the service in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka, which has been attracting many visitors as it is hosting the 2025 World Exposition. East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, and Tokyo Metro Co. are increasing the number of stations in Tokyo where the service is available.

Big tourist luggage such as suitcases brought onto trains and buses have sometimes caused problems. The expansion of the locker-to-hotel delivery service is expected to ease congestion on public transportation.

To use the delivery service, the luggage must be placed in a dedicated locker. Fees vary depending on the size of the luggage and location, ranging from around 1,500 yen to 3,500 yen.

