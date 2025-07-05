Sudo Wins Her 11th N.Y. Hot Dog Eating Contest

Newsfrom Japan

New York, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Miki Sudo won the women's title at the Nathan's Famous annual hot dog eating contest in New York on Friday, her 11th victory.

At the event held in Coney Island on Independence Day, the 39-year-old competitive eater from Florida downed 33 hot dogs in 10 minutes, overwhelming the second-place finisher who ate 22 and three-quarters. She could not break her own world record of 51 set last year.

The venue was packed with spectators in the strong sunlight. After the competition, she reflected on her performance and said she might have been out of practice. She then expressed her enthusiasm by saying that she will hone her techniques and eat more at next year's contest.

In the men's division, Joey Chestnut, 41, won his 17th title by scarfing down 70 and a half hot dogs in 10 minutes, leaving the other participants far behind. This was his first win in two years after skipping last year's event.

