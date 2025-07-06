Hiroshima Chef Inspired by 2018 Disaster Develops Low-Sodium Pizza

Newsfrom Japan

Kure, Hiroshima Pref., July 6 (Jiji Press)--A chef in Hiroshima Prefecture has developed a low-sodium pizza recipe based on his experience after the July 2018 deluge mainly in western Japan that left over 300 people dead, including indirect fatalities.

Yutata Narimoto, 46, runs an authentic Neapolitan pizza restaurant in Kure in the western Japan prefecture, hit hard by the disaster seven years ago.

At age 27, when he was a member of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force at its base in Kure, Narimoto was so struck by the delicious taste of a Neapolitan pizza he ate that he decided to become a pizza chef.

After leaving the SDF, he trained to become a pizza chef at a restaurant in the western Japan city of Takamatsu as well as in Naples, Italy. He then opened his restaurant in Kure in 2010.

Later, he was requested by a local doctor who was promoting low-sodium diets to make a low-sodium pizza.

