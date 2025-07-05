Taiwan Likely to Attend Nagasaki Peace Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan is expected to attend the Nagasaki peace memorial ceremony in the southwestern Japan city for the first time on Aug. 9, it was learned Saturday.

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said the same day that he has told the Taiwanese side that the city has accepted its request to attend the annual event to remember the victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the city.

This year, the city changed its policy and sent invitations to countries and regions that have diplomatic relations with Japan or have permanent missions to the United Nations, including Russia and Israel, which were not invited last year.

The latest move by Nagasaki came after Taiwan had expressed regret for not being included in the list.

The western city of Hiroshima, the other atomic-bombed Japanese city, has already sent a notice of its peace memorial ceremony scheduled on Aug. 6 to Taiwan.

