Japan Emperor, Empress Arrive in Mongolia

Newsfrom Japan

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Sunday arrived in Mongolia for a weeklong official visit as state guests.

They became the first reigning Emperor and Empress to visit Mongolia. The Emperor visited the country in 2007 when he was Crown Prince.

A Japanese government plane carrying the Imperial couple left Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier in the day and arrived at Chinggis Khaan International Airport near the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar after a flight of about five hours.

Ahead of their departure, the Emperor and Empress greeted Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and others who were at the Tokyo airport to see the Imperial couple off.

At the Mongolian airport, as the Emperor and Empress stepped off the ramp of the plane, women in traditional costume offered "aaruul," a traditional Mongolian snack made from milk, for them to taste. After also receiving bouquets of red flowers, the Imperial couple shook hands with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg, who was there to welcome them, and then proceeded down a red carpet, lined on both sides by honor guards, before getting into a car.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]