2025 POLLS: Ishiba Says "No Compromise" in Tariff Negotiations

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday that the country "will not compromise" in tariff negotiations with the United States, maintaining his stance of seeking the elimination of automobile tariffs.

Ishiba, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, made the remark as he appeared on television programs by public broadcaster Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, and Fuji Television Network Inc., together with other political party leaders ahead of the July 20 House of Councillors election.

Ishiba also said, "We are vigorously engaged in last-minute negotiations with the national interest at stake."

Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump should be held to find a way out in the tariff negotiations.

In response to Trump's complaints about the United States' trade deficit with Japan, Ishiba said that Japan is "the world's largest investor in and job-creating country for the United States, so we're different from other countries." He explained that the government is considering its response to a notice letter on tariff rates that is expected to be sent from the United States.

