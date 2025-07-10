2025 POLLS: Parties Losing Enthusiasm for Political Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Despite political reform being a major issue in the upcoming House of Councillors election in Japan, both the ruling and opposition parties seem to be losing enthusiasm for the issue.

Since a political funds scandal involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party came to light in 2023, the two sides have been working on the issue, including abolishing so-called policy activity expenses.

However, they are far from reaching an agreement to revise the system for corporate donations to political parties.

Revising the donation system is a pending issue from the 1994 political reforms of the Heisei era, which followed a stock-for-favors scandal involving Recruit Co.

At that time, the ruling and opposition parties agreed to introduce subsidies for political parties, which were intended to replace corporate donations, according to former House of Representatives Speaker Yohei Kono, then president of the LDP.

