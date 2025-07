High-Tech Startups in China's Hangzhou Target Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Hangzhou, China, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Generative artificial intelligence developer DeepSeek and other high-tech startups in Hangzhou in the eastern China province of Zhejiang are expanding their operations abroad including Japan, focusing on innovative technologies such as robotics and augmented reality.

Climbing Mt. Fuji

RoboCT develops "exoskeleton robots" for walking assistance, planning to introduce a mountaineering support robot for use on Mount Fuji, Japan's highest peak, starting in August.

