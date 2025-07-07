Nissan Mulling EV Production Partnership with Hon Hai

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Struggling Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. is considering cooperating with Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. in the electric vehicle field, informed sources said Sunday.

The two companies are discussing the potential use of Nissan's Oppama plant in the city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, which has been under consideration for closure, for Hon Hai's EV production, according to the sources. If realized, this partnership could help retain jobs and keep the plant operational.

Hon Hai is known for assembling Apple Inc.'s iPhones, and has Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. under its wing. In recent years, the company has been focusing on the business of designing and manufacturing EVs on consignment from automakers. Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp. plans to begin selling in Australia and elsewhere EVs supplied by a Hon Hai affiliate in the second half of 2026.

In May, Nissan announced a plan to reduce the number of its vehicle production plants around the world from 17 to 10 as part of its management restructuring efforts. In Japan, the company has been considering closing the Oppama plant and the Shonan plant of affiliated Nissan Shatai Co. in the city of Hiratsuka, Kanagawa.

Closing the Oppama plant, which has a production capacity of 240,000 vehicles per year, would result in significant costs for job cuts and negatively impact the local economy. The plant's survival through Nissan's cooperation with Hon Hai would also help maintain the local parts supply network.

