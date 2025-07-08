Many Wounds Found on Women Killed in Central Japan Girl Bar

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Many stab wounds and scratches have been found on the bodies of the two women who were killed at a girl bar in central Japan on Sunday, it has been learned.

The wounds were primarily located on their upper bodies, including their backs, investigative sources said.

In the incident, Tomoka Takeuchi, the 27-year-old manager of the bar in the city of Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, and Rin Ito, 26, an employee of the bar, died after being stabbed repeatedly. The crime took place around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect, Ichiro Yamashita, a 41-year-old jobless man, was arrested on the scene the same day for attempted murder. The Shizuoka prefectural police department sent Yamashita to public prosecutors Monday, changing his charges to murder.

The police are investigating details, including Yamashita's motives, believing that the suspect had a strong intent to kill the victims.

