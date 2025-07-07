Czech Team Crosses Eurasia in Vintage Cars for Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, July 7 (Jiji Press)--A Czech team is traversing the Eurasian continent in vintage cars from Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, to the venue of the ongoing World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan.

The 16-member team, dedicated to friendship and cultural exchange with Japan, is scheduled to exhibit the seven cars manufactured in 1980 or before at the venue on their country's "national day" event on July 24.

"This expedition proves that even from a garage in central Europe, one can embark on a journey with a powerful story to the other side of the world," said Josef Zajicek, a 53-year-old entrepreneur who leads the team and drives a Tatra, manufactured in the former Czechoslovakia in 1959.

Among the seven cars is Toyota Motor Corp.'s Celica, made in 1977.

The team began its journey on June 21, departing from Prague Castle after receiving a send-off from Czech President Petr Pavel. The route takes them from the Balkan Peninsula through Turkey, covering a total of 16,000 kilometers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]