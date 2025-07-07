Mercury Tops 35 C in Tokyo for 1st Time This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Temperatures soared in many parts of Japan on Monday, reaching 35.6 degrees Celsius in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, which marked the first "extremely hot day" of this year in the capital.

The central city of Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, recorded the day's highest temperature in the country, at 38.8 degrees, followed by the southwestern village of Nishimera, Miyazaki Prefecture, at 38.4 degrees, and the western city of Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, at 38.0 degrees.

A total of 210 observation points reached 35 degrees or higher, the most this year and above 20 pct of all such locations.

Even in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the city of Obihiro logged 36.8 degrees.

For Tuesday, heat stroke alerts were also issued for many areas including Tokyo.

