Japan Emperor Visits Water-Related Facilities in Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito visited water-related facilities such as the water supply and sewage authority of Ulaanbaatar, the Mongolian capital, on Monday.

At the water supply and sewage authority, the Emperor, who conducts research on water issues, received explanations on the state of waterworks in Ulaanbaatar. He expressed gratitude over the Mongolian side's appreciation for Japanese financial cooperation.

The Emperor later traveled to a water source in Gachuurt that was developed with grant aid from the Japanese government. The facility has contributed to improving water supply in the ger areas of Ulaanbaatar, which are home to about 60 pct of the city's residents but lack water supply infrastructure.

He wore a helmet as he observed the water source from atop a storage facility for water drawn from a well along the Tuul River.

Earlier in the day, Emperor Naruhito visited the Chinggis Khaan National Museum, where he viewed exhibitions on Mongolian ancient states and the Mongol Empire.

