Japan Secondhand Store Bookoff to Step Up CD, DVD Recycling

Sagamihara, Kanagawa Pref., July 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese secondhand goods retailer Bookoff Group Holdings Ltd. will step up its efforts to recycle CDs and DVDs into daily items.

Bookoff annually disposes of 1,700 tons of unsold discs and cases from some 800 outlets across the country.

In January, the company started selling storage baskets and other items made from recycled plastic, in which part of the waste is used as a material.

The company, based in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, plans to offer a wider variety of daily items and increase related sales, aiming to recycle all unsold discs and their cases from its outlets, officials said.

Operations to make finished products from the plastic waste, including crushing, washing and processing, are outsourced to other companies.

