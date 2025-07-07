Chinese Vice Premier Likely to Visit Japan for Expo This Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese government is planning to send Vice Premier He Lifeng to Japan for China's "national day" on Friday at the ongoing World Exposition in Osaka, it was learned Monday.

If the visit is realized, Hiroshi Moriyama, head of a suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers promoting Japan-China friendship, will meet with He in the western Japan city and request a loan of giant pandas, informed sources said.

Moriyama, also secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and He are also expected to discuss pending issues, such as China's possible resumption of imports of Japanese beef and expansion of rice imports, as well as detentions of Japanese nationals in China.

During the 2005 World Expo in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, then Chinese Vice Premier Wu Yi attended her country's national day event.

By sending He this time, the Chinese government apparently intends to highlight its Japan-focused approach and hopes to enhance and stabilize bilateral relations.

