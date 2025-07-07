Scandal-Hit Mayor in Shizuoka to Resign, Seek Re-election

Newsfrom Japan

Ito, Shizuoka Pref., July 7 (Jiji Press)--Maki Takubo, mayor of the central Japan city of Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, said Monday that she will resign over allegations that she lied about her academic record, and that she will then run for re-election.

At a press conference, Takubo, 55, reiterated that her expulsion from Toyo University has been confirmed with the university, from which she had initially claimed to have graduated.

Takubo said she will allow prosecutors to investigate what she claimed to be her diploma and graduation album, adding that she will leave office swiftly after submitting the items to prosecutors within 10 to 14 days.

"Even if I say that (the diploma) is real, it would just be words without solid proof, so I think it would be good to ask prosecutors to draw a conclusion," she said.

Earlier on Monday, the Ito city assembly unanimously adopted a resolution urging Takubo to resign. It also unanimously decided to set up a special committee under the local autonomy law to investigate the scandal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]