Lawson to Offer Overnight Car Stay Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Lawson Inc., a Japanese convenience store chain, said Monday that it will launch a new service to allow visitors to use its stores’ parking lots for overnight car camping.

The company plans to rent out parking lots to one vehicle at each store for between 2,500 and 3,000 yen per night. This will be the first such service by a major Japanese convenience store operator.

Lawson aims to meet growing demand from travelers who want to save money by offering an inexpensive accommodation option, amid soaring costs due to the rising number of inbound tourists. The service will also reflect the increasing use of camper vans.

Users will need to book and pay for spaces online in advance. On the day of their reservation, they can use two adjacent parking spaces after verifying their identity at the store. The parking spaces will be available from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day.

Guests can use the restrooms and power outlets at the store and dispose of waste from products purchased there. They can also throw away up to one bag of trash that they bring in, using a bag they will be given at check-in.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]