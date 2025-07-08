Japan Launches Body to Foster Female Digital Experts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan has launched a consortium comprising the national and local governments and private-sector companies with an aim to foster female digital experts.

The public-private consortium, set up Monday and led by Wakako Yata, former special adviser to the prime minister, will work, among other things, to help women acquire digital skills to raise their wages.

It also hopes to make contributions to the promotion of regional revitalization.

"We want to boost productivity at small businesses in regional areas by leveraging digital technologies and unlock women's potential--an underutilized human resource," Yata said at an event held in Tokyo the same day to mark the launch of the consortium.

"Through efforts across government agencies and ministries and in cooperation with the private sector, we hope to create regional communities where women can play active roles," she added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]