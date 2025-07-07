New Listings on Japan Exchanges Fall 26.3 Pct in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of new listings on Japanese stock exchanges fell 26.3 pct from a year earlier to 28 in January-June, a survey by SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. showed Monday.

For the whole of 2025, the number is on course to fall far short of the previous year's 86, following criticism of relatively small companies going public.

Of the new listings in the first half of the year, 18 were on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Growth section for startups, down from 34. The decrease appears to reflect securities firms more carefully assessing companies seeking to go public, according to Soichiro Saito of SMBC Nikko Securities.

Saito noted that the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs was barely seen in the survey.

JX Advanced Metals Corp. made a robust debut on the TSE's top-tier Prime section in March. Its market capitalization reached 782.6 billion yen on a debut price basis, topping the level on an initial public offering price basis.

