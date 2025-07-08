Ceremony Marks Start of Supply of Japanese-Made SAF

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Entities including All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines and engineering company JGC Holdings Corp. have held a ceremony at Tokyo's Haneda Airport to mark the start of supplies of Japanese-made sustainable aviation fuel.

On Monday, SAF that uses waste cooking oil collected in cooperation with the Tokyo metropolitan government as a material was supplied to ANA's passenger aircraft.

The start of supply of domestic SAF at Haneda "represented a major step toward decarbonization at the aviation industry," ANA President Shinichi Inoue said at the ceremony, held the same day.

"We hope to further expand the efforts," JGC President and Chairman Masayuki Sato said.

At Haneda, a joint company set up by JGC and others started to supply the domestic SAF to ANA and JAL aircraft in May. The joint venture is expected to supply the environmentally friendly fuel also to carriers including Delta Air Lines of the United States in the future.

