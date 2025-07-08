U.S. Announces 25 Pct Tariffs for Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 7 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his administration will impose 25 pct tariffs on imports from Japan, effective from Aug. 1.

The levy will be imposed separately from tariffs set for each industrial sector, such as steel and aluminum, and automobiles. Trump announced the new tariff rate in a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, which was released on social media.

"Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Japan a tariff of only 25 pct on any and all Japanese products sent into the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs," the letter said, while noting that the tariff rate could be changed through negotiations, including on market liberalization.

Trump also signed an executive order to extend until Aug. 1 the pause on add-on reciprocal tariffs, previously set to expire Wednesday.

On Monday, the president also announced new tariff rates for 13 other countries. The rates include 25 pct for South Korea, 30 pct for South Africa, 36 pct for Thailand and 40 pct for Myanmar. Trump mentioned these tariffs in letters addressed individually to the leaders of each country. The letters were also released on social media.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]