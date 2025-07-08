Japan Emperor, Empress Attend Welcome Ceremony in Mongolia

Newsfrom Japan

Ulaanbaatar, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Tuesday attended a welcome ceremony in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia's capital.

The Imperial couple shook hands with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and his wife, and were handed flowers from local children decked in traditional attire.

The national anthems of Japan and Mongolia were played at the ceremony, with the Emperor receiving a guard of honor.

Accompanied by the Mongolian president and his wife, the Imperial couple climbed up the stairs leading to the Government Palace, waving to people who gathered there.

Among those at the welcome ceremony were former yokozuna sumo grand champions Asashoryu, Hakuho and Harumafuji.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]