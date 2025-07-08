Ishiba Expresses Regret over Trump's Tariff Decision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed regret Tuesday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25 pct tariff on Japanese imports, starting in August.

"It's truly regrettable," Ishiba said at a meeting of officials. He instructed them to continue talks with the U.S. government to review the levies.

Ishiba said that the new tariff rate is "effectively unchanged" from the 24 pct reciprocal tariff that Trump said in April Japanese products would face. The prime minister added that Trump's latest decision means that the deadline for a trade deal has been extended.

He said that Japan has yet to conclude a trade agreement with the United States because of its commitment to avoid easy concessions in order to protect its interests.

Ishiba also said that the United States has said its decision could change depending on a response from the Japanese side.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]