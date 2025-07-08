Japan to Set Up Control Tower for Crimes by Foreigners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan will set up an organization at the Cabinet Secretariat next week that will serve as the control tower to coordinate government efforts to deal with crimes by foreign residents, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday.

"We will promote various policies comprehensively to realize an orderly symbiotic society with foreigners centered on the control tower," Ishiba said, asking related ministers to consider concrete measures.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference that Japan needs to make use of foreign labor for its economic growth.

Still, he said that "there are situations where people feel a sense of injustice over the inappropriate use of Japanese systems by some foreigners or are worried about crimes they commit and nuisances they create."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]