More Residents to Evacuate Quake-Hit Remote Island in Japan

Kagoshima, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Five more evacuees from Akusekijima are scheduled to leave the remote island on Wednesday, amid a series of earthquakes shaking the Tokara chain islands in the village of Toshima, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, its mayor said Tuesday.

Genichiro Kubo, mayor of the village, told a press conference that the third group of evacuees, in their 20s to 70s, will board a village-operated ferry on Wednesday morning and are expected to arrive in the prefectural capital city of Kagoshima that evening.

The evacuees will stay at a hotel in the city and other places for an unspecified period. Once this group departs, about 20 islanders are expected to remain on Akusekijima.

