Police Double Staff for Lone Offenders after Abe Shooting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have doubled its personnel to deal with cases of lone offenders who conduct terrorist attacks without belonging to any organization, since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead in July 2022.

The assassination highlighted threats from such offenders whose moves are difficult to detect.

"We will uncover invisible enemies by gathering small pieces of information," a senior official of the National Police Agency said.

Lone offenders carry out the whole process of attacks, including planning, preparations and execution, without links to groups based on political ideology or religious beliefs.

Recognizing that the assassination of Abe and a case in April 2023 of an attack on former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were conducted by lone offenders, the NPA has strengthened cyber patrols to find threatening posts on social media and collect information about suspicious individuals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]