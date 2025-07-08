White House Displays Portrait of Truman, Who Ordered A-Bombing

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 7 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that a portrait of former President Harry Truman, who ordered the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, has been newly put up in the lobby of the White House.

"Harry Truman's picture is now in the lobby, in a nice location of the lobby where it should have been," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He avoided explicitly mentioning the U.S. atomic bombings of Japan in the closing days of World War II, but referred to them as "a certain other event" that "stopped a lot of fighting."

Last month, Trump compared the recent U.S. airstrikes in Iran to the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, claiming that they ended the Iran-Israel war.

