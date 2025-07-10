2025 POLLS: Japanese Parties Divided on Defense Spending Increase

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese political parties call for boosting the country's defense capabilities in their campaigns for the July 20 House of Councillors election, but their views are mixed on increased defense spending.

Japan and the surrounding region "face one of the toughest security environments in the world," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said at a televised debate earlier this month, apparently referring to China's aggressive military activity and North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

"The government has an obvious responsibility to increase defense spending, after gaining the understanding of the people," said Ishiba, who leads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In June, two Chinese aircraft carriers simultaneously operated in the Pacific Ocean for the first time. A Chinese fighter jet flew unusually close to a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force patrol aircraft in the area. North Korea's push for nuclear and missile development has further heightened tensions in the region.

The Japanese government plans to spend about 43 trillion yen in fiscal 2023-2027 to drastically strengthen its defense capabilities. The country's defense budget accounted for 1.8 pct of its gross domestic product in fiscal 2025, compared with the government's goal of raising the figure to 2 pct in fiscal 2027.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]