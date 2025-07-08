Akazawa, Lutnick Agree to Continue Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed in telephone talks on Tuesday to vigorously continue tariff negotiations after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25 pct reciprocal tariff on Japanese goods.

The negotiations are now expected to focus on the additional U.S. tariff on automobiles, a key Japanese export. Japan has repeatedly called for a review of the auto tariff, but the U.S. side has been reluctant to do so as it aims to reduce its trade deficit.

Japan is poised to continue to seek the United States' understanding by proposing measures such as rectifying nontariff barriers with which Washington has taken issue, as well as expanding imports of U.S. goods.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Akazawa suggested that Japan has no new proposals to break the impasse now, saying, "Everything necessary is on the table."

The United States has already implemented additional tariffs of 25 pct on automobiles and 50 pct on steel and aluminum. If it raises the reciprocal tariff on Japan from the current 10 pct to 25 pct, as announced by Trump, it could impact a wide range of Japanese exports.

