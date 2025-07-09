2025 POLLS: Opposition Cooperation in Shiga Pref. Showing Cracks

Newsfrom Japan

Otsu, Shiga Pref., July 9 (Jiji Press)--Cracks are appearing in the cooperation between two opposition parties seeking to take down the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and others in the Shiga prefectural constituency in Japan's July 20 House of Councillors election.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has agreed to withdraw its candidate in the western Japan constituency, where only one seat is contested in the race for the upper chamber of parliament, and instead to back a challenger of the Democratic Party for the People.

However, a division appeared between the two parties during the process of unifying candidates, which could possibly serve as a tailwind for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Sibling Parties

