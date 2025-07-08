Ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Remembered in His Constituency

Newsfrom Japan

Nagato, Yamaguchi Pref., July 8 (Jiji Press)--The late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was remembered at a gathering in Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Tuesday, three years after he was shot to death.

"(Abe) was able to work hard for the country feeling at ease owing to you who supported him in elections," his wife, Akie, said at the gathering in the western Japan city, part of a constituency from which Abe was elected to parliament.

Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi said, "I feel frustrated when I hear people wondering how the world would have changed and how Japan would have become if Abe had been alive."

Takaichi said that she will do her best to help Japan regain the diplomatic clout in the world that she said Abe aimed for and attained.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba visited the western city of Nara, where Abe was gunned down, and laid flowers at a monument for Abe in a cemetery.

