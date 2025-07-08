Taiwan Hails Nagasaki's Approval for Attending Peace Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan is pleased with Nagasaki's decision to allow Taiwan to attend its peace ceremony on Aug. 9, the anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city, a spokesperson for Taiwan's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

This will be the first time for Taiwan to attend Nagasaki's peace ceremony, according to the Taiwanese ministry. Taiwan will also attend the similar ceremony of the western Japan city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6 for the first time.

The spokesperson said Taiwan will select appropriate attendees, adding that it has been hoping to attend both ceremonies to promote its diplomatic values of freedom, democracy, peace and human rights.

Initially, Nagasaki did not invite Taiwan to its peace ceremony, prompting the Taiwanese ministry to express regret.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]