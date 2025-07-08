UNESCO Panel Nixes S. Korean Request over Japan Heritage Site

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 8 (Jiji Press)--A UNESCO committee has rejected Seoul's request for a re-examination of Japan's handling of its Meiji-era industrial revolution sites on the World Heritage list, including now-defunct coal-mining facilities on the island of Hashima.

The South Korean government on Tuesday expressed regret over the World Heritage Committee's decision the previous day.

The island, widely known as Gunkanjima (battleship island), in the southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki, is a key item among the industrial revolution sites, which were registered as World Heritage sites in 2015.

The South Korean government initially opposed the registration, saying that there were insufficient explanations about laborers from the Korean Peninsula who worked at the sites.

But Seoul eventually gave its consent after Tokyo promised to ensure that full explanations would be given about the situation at the time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]