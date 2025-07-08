Iwaya to Attend ASEAN-Related Meetings in Kuala Lumpur

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Tuesday that he will visit Kuala Lumpur for four days from Wednesday to attend meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

During the visit, Iwaya will also host a conference to draw up measures to support Palestine in cooperation with Islamic members of ASEAN, such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

The top Japanese diplomat is expected to emphasize cooperation between Japan and ASEAN at a time when uncertainty is growing in the regional situation, due partly to rivalry between the United States and China.

He will attend meetings of foreign ministers from Japan and ASEAN, those from ASEAN plus Japan, China and South Korea and those from countries participating in the East Asia Summit.

"By promoting the free and open Indo-Pacific vision, I want to send a message that we will lead the region to dialogue and cooperation, not division and conflict," Iwaya said.

