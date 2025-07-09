Japan, Canada Sign Information Security Agreement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, have signed a bilateral agreement on information security.

Based on the pact, inked at the ministers' meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday and designed to facilitate the sharing of classified information, the two countries hope to strengthen their security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's growing hegemonic moves and North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons development.

"It was meaningful for us to sign the agreement at a time when the geopolitical situation remains severe," Iwaya said at a press briefing later in the day, adding that Japan wants to further reinforce its cooperation with Canada in the security field.

Anand said: "It is a critical step forward on all counts. It gives Canada and Japan the tools that we need to strengthen our security partnership, which is so very important in times of global challenge."

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, confirmed at their meeting in June that the two countries would conclude early an information security agreement and a pact enabling mutual exports of defense equipment.

