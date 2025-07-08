Over 10,000 People Sent to Hospital due to Heatstroke Last Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--A total of 10,048 people were taken to hospital with heatstroke in Japan in the week through Sunday, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said in a preliminary report Tuesday.

As temperatures soared nationwide, the weekly figure more than doubled from the previous week’s 4,665 and exceeded 10,000 for the first time since this year’s records began on May 1.

Of those hospitalized in the latest week, 5,973 people, or around 60 pct, were aged 65 or older. Eight people died. About 40 pct developed heatstroke at home or in other residential settings.

The agency is calling on people to use air conditioners appropriately and to hydrate frequently.

