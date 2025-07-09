Japanese Carmakers Show Mixed Results in China in 1st Half

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese automakers on Tuesday reported mixed vehicle sales in the Chinese market for the January-June period.

Toyota Motor Corp. sold 837,700 units, up 6.8 pct from a year earlier, its first increase for the first half in four years.

The company’s brisk performance was driven by solid demand for the bZ5 and bZ3X, models made exclusively for the Chinese market, in addition to the Camry and RAV4.

Honda Motor Co.'s sales dropped 24.2 pct to 315,152 units and those of Nissan Motor Co. fell 17.6 pct to 279,546 units, both the fourth consecutive first-half decline.

But Nissan said that its N7, an electric vehicle developed in China and launched in April, has sold well.

