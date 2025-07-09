Japan Unable to Present Volcanic Activity Outlook for Shinmoedake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency has said that it cannot present an outlook for volcanic activity at the Shinmoedake volcano in the country's southwestern region after a recent series of eruptions.

Increasing volcanic activity has been observed since late June at the mountain in the Kirishima range straddling the prefectures of Miyazaki and Kagoshima. To restrict entry to the mountain, the agency raised its volcanic warning level to 3 from 2.

On June 23, an on-site survey found that discharges of volcanic gas were increasing after an eruption observed on the afternoon of the previous day. Volcanic smoke rose to a height of 5,000 meters from the crater Thursday. The previous time the mountain was observed erupting was June 2018.

The agency said Tuesday that volcanic ash collected mainly by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) contained a very small amount of particles seen as fresh magma substance, soon after the eruptions began.

But analysis of samples collected this month showed that the amount increased to around 3 pct of the ash, the agency added.

