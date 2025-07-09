Japanese Makers Concerned over Prolonged Tariff Talks with U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese manufactures are concerned over the prospect of prolonged Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations, after U.S. President Donald Trump extended his pause on reciprocal tariffs from Wednesday to Aug. 1.

Faced with a 25 pct auto tariff imposed by the Trump administration in April, Japanese automakers have started raising vehicle prices in the United States, their key export market.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp., which are more dependent on the U.S. market than other Japanese automakers, are especially hit hard by the tariffs.

Mitsubishi has already raised the prices of three models by over 2 pct on average in the United States. Toyota Motor Corp. also hiked prices in July.

A Mazda official said that the company is looking for opportunities to raise prices.

