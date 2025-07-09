Japan Emperor Gives Video Speech at U.N. Water, Disaster Event

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito delivered a keynote speech via video at the Seventh Special Thematic Session on Water and Disasters held at the U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

In the 11-minute prerecorded speech given in English, the Emperor extended his sympathies to those affected by recent natural disasters, such as a major earthquake that struck Myanmar in March this year and a powerful temblor that hit the Noto Peninsula in central Japan in January 2024.

He mentioned an artificial waterway constructed in the city of Koriyama in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima with the cooperation of Dutch engineers during the country's Meiji era (1868-1912).

Emperor Naruhito also touched on his official trip to Indonesia in 2023, during which he inspected an erosion control facility built through Japan's technological assistance.

Water "has become the foundation for friendships and partnerships between people and regions," he said, adding that he "sincerely" hopes that people will be encouraged "to take new action" to tackle water-related issues around the world.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]