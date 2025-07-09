U.S. Treasury Sec. Bessent Planning to Visit Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 8 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent plans to visit the ongoing World Exposition in the city of Osaka in western Japan, U.S. government sources said Tuesday.

Bessent held phone talks with Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa on Tuesday.

Attention will be paid to whether Bessent and Akazawa will meet in person for tariff talks during the treasury chief's visit to Japan. Akazawa serves as Japan's chief negotiator on tariff issues with the United States.

July 19 has been designated as the United States' "national day" for the Expo, and a delegation from the U.S. government is also expected to join the event.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump informed Japan in a letter Monday that it will impose 25 pct tariffs on Japanese products.

