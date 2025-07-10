U.S. Treasury Sec. Bessent to Visit Osaka Expo July 19

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 9 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will visit the ongoing World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka on July 19, the White House said Wednesday.

This will be the first Japan visit by Bessent since he took office in January. He serves as chief of the U.S. side in its negotiations with Japan on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

Bessent will lead a U.S. delegation to the Osaka Expo, which will also include U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass. Members of the delegation are expected to attend the United States' "national day" event at the Expo on July 19, in which the country's traditions and culture will be introduced.

The treasury chief held talks over the phone with Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who represents the country in the bilateral tariff negotiations, on Tuesday, and the focus now is whether they will meet in person in Japan.

At the moment, no official talks between the two sides have been scheduled during Bessent's upcoming visit to Japan, according to a U.S. media report.

